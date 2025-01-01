How to rock mocha mousse: Pantone's colour of 2025

Pantone has announced its Colour of the Year for 2025, and it’s a shade that perfectly balances elegance and earthiness—PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse. This rich, warm brown is not just a colour; it's a statement of sophistication, timeless appeal, and a deep connection to nature. It’s the perfect choice to add depth and warmth to your wardrobe, whether you're updating your fashion, accessories, or footwear collections for the year ahead.
The versatility of Mocha Mousse allows it to transcend seasons and styles, from luxurious, autumn-inspired designs to understated, minimalist looks. Leading designers have already embraced this stunning shade, incorporating it into their 2025 collections, proving just how adaptable it is. Whether you're looking to make Mocha Mousse the star of your ensemble or use it as a subtle accent, there are plenty of ways to wear this standout colour.
Clothing: Upgrage your wardrobe with Mocha Mousse
Mocha Mousse is perfect for structured pieces like saris, blazers, coats, kurtas, co-ords and midi skirts. Think sleek, tailored cuts in this earth-toned hue that enhance your natural beauty without overwhelming the senses. For a refined daytime look, pair a Mocha Mousse blazer with a soft beige top and tailored trousers for a sophisticated yet contemporary aesthetic. Evening wear can be equally chic—imagine a flowing Mocha Mousse satin dress with metallic accessories for an understated glamour that exudes quiet confidence.
Footwear: Walking in style
Shoes in Mocha Mousse are an instant upgrade to any outfit. From sleek ankle boots to elegant pumps, this warm brown shade complements various styles and textures. Pair a pair of Mocha Mousse leather boots with a monochromatic outfit for a bold statement, or go for a luxurious suede Mocha Mousse heel to add some glamour to your evening wear. This colour's versatility ensures it seamlessly integrates with both professional and casual looks.
Earrings: A touch of earthy elegance
Mocha Mousse makes a stunning appearance in accessories, especially earrings. Whether it’s precious stones, polished wood, resin, or metal with a warm, brushed finish, Mocha Mousse earrings effortlessly capture the essence of natural luxury. Choose statement earrings in this shade to bring a refined touch to your ensemble or opt for smaller studs for a more subtle, everyday elegance.
Bags: Functional and fashionable
A handbag in Mocha Mousse is both practical and stylish. Leather bags in this warm tone add richness to your outfit while offering a chic, polished finish. Whether you're carrying a structured satchel, a spacious tote, or a sleek crossbody, the Mocha Mousse bag offers a timeless, versatile option that can easily transition from workday to weekend. The earthy tones will work well with everything from denim to dresses, making it the perfect go-to accessory.
Designer highlights
Several brands have beautifully incorporated Mocha Mousse into their 2025 collections. Designers are showcasing the colour's adaptability across various pieces, with statement garments, footwear, and accessories that highlight its timeless charm.
Fashion: Designers have incorporated Mocha Mousse into coats, dresses, and tailored pants for both contemporary and classic looks. This colour exudes refinement and elegance, whether in luxurious wool or rich satin.
Footwear: From boots to sandals, Mocha Mousse is featured across footwear collections, with designs that balance comfort with high-end style. Whether you're looking for a pair of ankle boots or a polished loafer, Mocha Mousse adds a sophisticated element to any outfit.
Bags and Accessories: Handbags, scarves, and jewelry in Mocha Mousse have been seen across a variety of collections, showcasing how this earthy tone can elevate any accessory.
Why Mocha Mousse?
This earthy brown is more than just a colour; it's a mood. It’s a celebration of nature’s richness, bringing an organic touch to everything from high fashion to everyday essentials. Mocha Mousse is versatile enough to work for any occasion, be it a professional meeting, a casual brunch, or an evening out. Its sophisticated tone can be paired effortlessly with neutrals like beige, white, and black, or made bold with accents of gold, deep greens, and even fiery reds.
As we enter 2025, make Mocha Mousse your go-to hue for chic, timeless fashion. Whether it’s through clothing, footwear, accessories, or bags, this warm brown will offer endless opportunities to express your style with elegance and confidence.