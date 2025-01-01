Mouni Roy’s holiday look includes a stunning crochet co-ord set

Mouni Roy is the epitome of cool when it comes to fashion, effortlessly blending chic elegance with bold experimentation. A true trendsetter, she has an innate ability to turn even the simplest outfit into a statement piece. What makes her style so captivating is her fearless approach to fashion. She’s unafraid to push boundaries, often playing with edgy cuts, vibrant hues, and contemporary silhouettes, yet always managing to exude a timeless appeal.

Now, she is all set to welcome the New Year in impeccable style. Currently vacationing in Goa with her husband, Suraj Nambiar, the actress is embracing the holiday season with unmatched elegance. Her seaside wardrobe is a testament to her fashion-forward approach, ensuring she ends the year as stylishly as she begins the next.

Basking under the Goan sky, Mouni is effortlessly blending relaxation with fashion. She recently showcased a stunning black-and-white crochet co-ord set, accentuated with delicate hints of aqua and ink blue. Perfectly embodying beachside chic, her ensemble featured a crop tank top paired with a matching mini skirt, delivering a breezy and stylish aesthetic. Complementing her look with trendy sunglasses and bangles, her accessories were minimal yet impactful. For makeup, Mouni opted for a fresh, dewy base, winged eyeliner, and tinted lips, exuding effortless charm.