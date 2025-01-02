Manushi Chhillar starts the New Year in a stunning red mini dress

Manushi Chhillar is a Bonafide fashionista. She stands as a beacon of style and sophistication, redefining the art of fashion with her impeccable wardrobe choices. Her every ensemble narrates a tale of grace and modern allure, solidifying her place as a true icon in the world of fashion. She welcomed 2025 in the most fashionable way, making a bold statement with her breathtaking New Year's ensemble. The former Miss World, known for effortlessly setting fashion trends, once again proved her prowess, leaving everyone in awe. This time, her dramatic oversized bow headgear was the ultimate showstopper, paired with a stunning mini dress that exuded glamour.

Treating her fans to a visual delight, Manushi shared a series of glamorous photos on Instagram, captioned,“Here's looking at you, 2025.” Clad in a fiery red dress, she struck captivating poses, setting the tone for a stylish start to the year.

Manushi donned a striking mini dress from Nicole Felicia Couture, featuring a rich ruby red velvet fabric that oozed luxury. The off-shoulder neckline and corset bodice sculpted her silhouette beautifully, while the mini hemline, adorned with intricate black rose detailing, added a touch of elegance. For an extra dash of edge, she paired the ensemble with chic black netted stockings. Adding to the allure, one of her pictures showcased an animal-printed faux fur coat layered over the dress, elevating the drama.

The star’s look was curated by celebrity stylist Namrata Deepak, who completed the outfit with a pair of bold black boots. The pièce de résistance? An oversized black bow perched on her head, adding an avant-garde flair that turned heads effortlessly.