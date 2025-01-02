Nita Ambani dazzles in a golden Oscar de la Renta kaftan gown at New Year’s celebrations

Nita Ambani celebrated the arrival of 2025 surrounded by loved ones, showcasing her signature style and elegance. Known for her impeccable taste in fashion, Nita’s New Year’s look was nothing short of spectacular, featuring a breathtaking kaftan gown that exuded glamour.

The stunning ensemble, a rich dark gold in colour, was adorned with floral motifs, including delicate hollyhocks, camellias, and gardenias. The kaftan-style gown shimmered in luxurious lamé mousseline fabric, falling gracefully in shirred pleats from a subtle illusion yoke. The neckline was intricately embellished with crystal leaves, adding a touch of grandeur to the already opulent piece.