Nita Ambani dazzles in a golden Oscar de la Renta kaftan gown at New Year’s celebrations

Nita Ambani celebrated the arrival of 2025 surrounded by loved ones, showcasing her signature style and elegance. Known for her impeccable taste in fashion, Nita’s New Year’s look was nothing short of spectacular, featuring a breathtaking kaftan gown that exuded glamour.
The stunning ensemble, a rich dark gold in colour, was adorned with floral motifs, including delicate hollyhocks, camellias, and gardenias. The kaftan-style gown shimmered in luxurious lamé mousseline fabric, falling gracefully in shirred pleats from a subtle illusion yoke. The neckline was intricately embellished with crystal leaves, adding a touch of grandeur to the already opulent piece.
The gown’s design featured long, flowing cape sleeves, a flattering kaftan silhouette, and a dramatic floor-sweeping hemline, creating a truly show-stopping look. The exquisite creation is from the renowned designer label Oscar de la Renta and comes with a price tag of USD 1,797, approximately INR 1.54 lakh.
To combat the evening chill, Nita layered the gown with a stylish grey wrap draped over her shoulders. The wrap was further enhanced with playful faux fur bobbles along the borders. No Nita Ambani look would be complete without her signature opulent jewels. She accessorised the gown with dazzling diamond drop earrings and a large, statement diamond ring.
Her makeup complemented the gown’s elegance with nude eyeshadow, perfectly winged eyeliner, kohled eyes, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, a subtle nude lip shade, and a touch of rouge on her cheeks. Nita’s ensemble was a perfect blend of elegance, glamour, and festive cheer, setting a high bar for style in 2025.