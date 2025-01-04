Kiara Advani looks utterly glamorous in a white-gold corset skirt ensemble

Kiara Advani’s wardrobe is a treasure trove of inspiration. She often embraces vibrant hues, intricate embellishments, and innovative silhouettes, exuding confidence and poise in every ensemble. Whether she’s donning a flowing pastel saree or a dazzling sequined gown, Kiara adds her signature touch of elegance and charm.

Kiara is setting new style benchmarks as she promotes her upcoming film Game Changer. Recently, she appeared alongside co-star Ram Charan on the sets of Big Boss 18, captivating everyone with her ethereal, all-white ensemble that radiated soft femininity and vintage Greek-inspired charm.

Her outfit, aptly named the Thandai Corset Set by The House of Masaba, carried an angelic aura. The strapless corset top featured a straight neckline and delicate floral accents along the neckline and hem, perfectly complementing the fitted design. Paired with a flowing floor-length skirt, the ensemble highlighted a ruched drape at the waist, creating a graceful silhouette. Golden accents added a regal touch to the pristine white ensemble, a timeless combination that oozed opulence.