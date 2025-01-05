Sonam Kapoor shares her 2 favourite glam looks of 2024, showcasing winter skirt style

Sonam Kapoor recently offered her Instagram followers a glimpse into her favourite glamorous looks from the past month, proving that skirts can be a stylish choice even in the colder months. The actress shared a video showcasing two distinct outfits: a cosy white sweater paired with a printed skirt, and a chic all-black turtleneck and skirt ensemble.
Sonam credited her glam team, makeup artist Maria Asadi and hairstylist Miffy, in the caption, writing, “Two of my fave glam looks from last month! Thank you @mariaasadimakeup @miffydoeshair for always making me look (fire emoji).”
For the first look, Sonam’s outfit consisted of a white cashmere sweater from The Row and a vintage embroidered skirt from the Azzedine Alaïa Fall 2000 collection. The sweater, featuring ribbed detailing on the neck and cuffs, was styled in a French tuck to accentuate her waist. Sonam accessorised with gold and pearl statement earrings, rings, bracelets, and tan boots.
She opted for a vibrant makeup palette, featuring a bold red lip, feathered brows, black eyeliner on the waterline, mascara-coated lashes, a touch of blush, and muted smoky eyes. Her hair was styled in a centre-parted, twisted half-updo.
The second outfit showcased a sophisticated all-black ensemble. A turtleneck blouse was tucked into a flowing maxi skirt, creating a sleek silhouette. A full-length cape coat with padded shoulders and slit sleeves was layered over the outfit for added warmth and drama.
Sonam completed the look with exquisite diamond and emerald jewellery, including earrings, a necklace, and rings. A green Hermes Birkin bag, complementing the emeralds, and black leather boots provided the perfect finishing touches. Sonam’s looks demonstrate the versatility of skirts, proving they can be styled for both casual elegance and high-glamour even during the colder months.
The look featured a more understated glam, with a centre-parted ponytail, winged eyeliner, glossy caramel lips, darkened brows, rosy cheeks, and a radiant complexion.