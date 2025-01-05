Sonam Kapoor shares her 2 favourite glam looks of 2024, showcasing winter skirt style

Sonam Kapoor recently offered her Instagram followers a glimpse into her favourite glamorous looks from the past month, proving that skirts can be a stylish choice even in the colder months. The actress shared a video showcasing two distinct outfits: a cosy white sweater paired with a printed skirt, and a chic all-black turtleneck and skirt ensemble.

Sonam credited her glam team, makeup artist Maria Asadi and hairstylist Miffy, in the caption, writing, “Two of my fave glam looks from last month! Thank you @mariaasadimakeup @miffydoeshair for always making me look (fire emoji).”