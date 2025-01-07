Kareena Kapoor ups the glam quotient in a stunning metallic gown

For us, Kareena Kapoor is not just a fashionista; she's a muse for anyone looking to make a statement with their style. Kareena's innate ability to embrace versatility is what makes her a true fashion icon. It’s amazing how the fashion queen manages to balance glam with grace. She has once again proven why she’s a style icon, effortlessly stealing the show with her dazzling New Year’s Eve look. Sharing glimpses of her 2025 celebration, Kareena turned heads in a mesmerising metallic Ralph Lauren dress that radiated glamour and elegance.

The Bollywood diva chose a sleeveless midi dress featuring a classic round neckline and a tailored waistline that beautifully accentuated her silhouette. The A-line skirt, adorned with pleats cascading to the hem, added a touch of movement and sophistication, while the straight hem lent a modern edge. The rich metallic gold hue of the dress brought a luxurious charm, making it an impeccable choice for an evening affair or a festive occasion.

Keeping her styling minimal yet impactful, Kareena let the outfit shine. She paired it with striking maroon pointed-toe heels, perfectly complementing the golden tones and adding a subtle pop of colour. Her jewellery choices were equally refined: a sleek diamond necklace with an emerald pendant, matching earrings, and a diamond bracelet exuded timeless elegance.