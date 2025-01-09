Rekha radiates elegance in a silk sari during a Mumbai outing

Veteran actor Rekha was recently spotted by paparazzi after a dinner outing in Mumbai, radiating timeless grace in a classic silk sari. Known for her impeccable style, Rekha’s latest appearance has set the internet abuzz, with fans showering her with compliments for her sophisticated look.
Rekha chose a pearl-white silk sari for the occasion, a staple in her iconic wardrobe of drapes. The sari, worn in a traditional style with a neatly pleated pallu, was paired with a matching blouse featuring a crew neckline, half-length sleeves, and a cropped hem. She further elevated her outfit by draping a cream-coloured silk dupatta over her shoulder, adorned with intricate gold embroidery and tassel details.
The star accessorised her look with statement gold jhumkas, a potli bag embellished with golden adornments, kadhas on one hand, a bold ring, and gold Kolhapuri-style block heels.
Her signature tinted sunglasses added a contemporary twist to her otherwise traditional attire. Rekha’s beauty was complemented by her flawless makeup—darkened brows, a bright red lip shade, a red bindi, rouge-tinted cheeks, and a radiant base. She completed the look with a centre-parted braided bun.
Social media lit up with admiration for Rekha’s graceful appearance. Fans left comments like “Eternal Beauty,” “Grace never goes out of style,” and “She aged like a fine wine,” celebrating her ageless charm and elegance.
In an earlier interview, Rekha shared her beauty mantra. She emphasised mindfulness in daily rituals, advocating eating early, staying hydrated, sleeping peacefully, and fostering positive thoughts. She concluded, “You become what you believe... Pray with your soul.”
Rekha’s dinner outing is yet another reminder of her enduring allure and ability to captivate audiences, both on-screen and off.