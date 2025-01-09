Rekha radiates elegance in a silk sari during a Mumbai outing

Veteran actor Rekha was recently spotted by paparazzi after a dinner outing in Mumbai, radiating timeless grace in a classic silk sari. Known for her impeccable style, Rekha’s latest appearance has set the internet abuzz, with fans showering her with compliments for her sophisticated look.

Rekha chose a pearl-white silk sari for the occasion, a staple in her iconic wardrobe of drapes. The sari, worn in a traditional style with a neatly pleated pallu, was paired with a matching blouse featuring a crew neckline, half-length sleeves, and a cropped hem. She further elevated her outfit by draping a cream-coloured silk dupatta over her shoulder, adorned with intricate gold embroidery and tassel details.