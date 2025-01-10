Ultimate Lohri festive gifting guide: Celebrate with thoughtful presents

Lohri, the festival of harvest and warmth, is the perfect occasion to show your loved ones how much you care. Whether it’s about sharing traditional treats, sparkling gifts, or luxurious accessories, this festival calls for thoughtful presents that blend festivity with style. Here’s a curated Lohri gifting guide that combines modern luxury with timeless tradition, making it easier to choose the perfect gift this season!
For those who love to rep their favourite teams, New Era’s iconic caps are a must-have! With designs ranging from the classic 59FIFTY to the trendy 9FIFTY snapbacks, New Era brings the spirit of iconic teams like the New York Yankees, LA Dodgers, and Manchester United straight to India. Whether they’re into baseball, basketball, or football, these caps make for a fashionable and functional gift that’s bound to impress any sports enthusiast.
Price on request. Available online.
This Lohri, gift a pair of New Balance sneakers from their prestigious ‘Made in USA & Made in UK’ collection. Featuring timeless designs and superior craftsmanship, these sneakers are perfect for anyone who appreciates both style and comfort. Available in exclusive colourways and crafted with high-quality materials, they offer a perfect fusion of tradition and innovation—ideal for those who appreciate premium footwear.
Price on request. Available online.
Start the year in style with a touch of glamour from Jimmy Choo. From dazzling heels to shimmering bags, Jimmy Choo’s collection is perfect for anyone looking to add a bit of sparkle to their festive wardrobe. Whether it’s a party or a family gathering, these glamorous accessories are sure to turn heads and make any Lohri celebration even more special.
Price on request. Available online.
Jewellery is the perfect way to elevate any festive look, and PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta has stunning pieces that will complement your festive attire beautifully. This Lohri, gift the women in your life elegant, timeless jewellery that exudes charm and tradition. Whether it's a delicate necklace or a pair of statement earrings, these pieces are designed to make every celebration memorable.
Price on request. Available online.
Spread festive cheer with a curated Lohri Gift Hamper from FNP. Featuring traditional goodies like jaggery, sesame seeds, and premium dry fruits, this hamper encapsulates the spirit of Lohri. Thoughtfully packaged and perfect for sharing warmth with loved ones, it’s a heartfelt gift that brings the essence of the festival right to your doorstep.
Price on request. Available online.
For someone who loves to stay organised and stylish, the Kate Spade New York totes are the ideal gift. These chic, versatile bags are perfect for carrying daily essentials and transitioning seamlessly from work to play. Whether your gift recipient is heading to the office or enjoying a day out, these totes offer both functionality and flair—making them a great gift for the modern woman.
Price on request. Available online.
If you’re looking for a unique gift that combines comfort with style, HEYDUDE shoes are the perfect choice. Known for their lightweight design and versatile wearability, HEYDUDE shoes are perfect for navigating the busy streets of India or relaxing during the holidays. Their comfort-centric design makes them ideal for both casual and semi-formal occasions, making them a thoughtful gift for anyone on your list.
Price on request. Available online.
This festive season, gift warmth and style with Nestasia’s elegant home decor pieces. Whether it’s their curated collection of tableware or decor items, Nestasia’s high-quality pieces will add character and sophistication to any space. Ideal for the homebody or anyone who loves to entertain, these gifts are perfect for creating memorable moments and beautiful home setups during Lohri.
Price on request. Available online.
For those who love to cook or entertain, a high-quality kitchen knife is a game-changer. Tramontina’s Polywood range offers precision, hygiene, and durability, making it the perfect gift for anyone who appreciates fine culinary tools. Whether they’re a professional chef or a passionate home cook, these knives will help them create perfect dishes with ease. A thoughtful gift that combines utility with luxury.
Price on request. Available online.