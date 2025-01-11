Khushi Kapoor brings glamour to ‘Loveyapa’ trailer launch in a red corset sari by Manish Malhotra

Khushi Kapoor, set to star alongside Junaid Khan in the upcoming film Loveyapa, recently made a striking appearance at the film’s trailer launch. The actress opted for a sizzling red corset sari, custom-designed by Manish Malhotra, for the promotional event.
Khushi shared photos of her look on Instagram, captioning the post, “All things love(YAPA) TRAILER OUT NOW!” The post included photos showcasing her outfit, moments from the event, and behind-the-scenes glimpses.
Styled by Ami Patel, the Manish Malhotra creation cleverly incorporated the film’s title through jewelled heart-shaped embellishments. A custom heart-shaped bag and brooches adorning the bust and waist, all embellished with crystals and sequins, added a playful touch.
The pre-draped chiffon sari featured neatly folded pleats and a elegantly draped pallu. Heart-shaped crystals along the pallu border enhanced the aesthetic. The strapless corset, seamlessly integrated with the sari, featured a plunging neckline, an asymmetric hem, structured boning, a bodycon silhouette, and an adjustable eyelet opening at the back.
Khushi accessorised the ensemble with delicate gold and diamond jewellery, including a dainty chain, teardrop ear studs, and statement rings. Her hair was styled in soft blowout curls with a side parting, complementing her glamorous makeup. Her makeup included feathered brows, muted pink eyeshadow, glossy caramel lip gloss, blush-tinted cheeks, a glowing highlighter, mascara-adorned lashes, and sharp contouring.
Loveyapa is a remake of the 2022 Tamil film Love Today. The film features Khushi and Junaid Khan in lead roles, alongside Kiku Sharda, Grusha Kapoor, and Ashutosh Rana. The film is slated for theatrical release on February 7.