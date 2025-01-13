Kangana Ranaut looks like a diva in a purple silk sari

Kangana Ranaut’s fashion sense is nothing short of spectacular, effortlessly blending bold choices with timeless elegance. We trust her for her fantastic fashion sense and mind-blowing style choices. Kangana turned heads in a regal purple embroidered sari at the special screening of her upcoming film Emergency in Nagpur. The event was graced by the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari and his family, making it a memorable occasion. Let’s unravel the charm of Kangana’s ethereal ethnic look.

Her exquisite ensemble, a creation from Mumbai-based designer label Jigya Patel, echoed timeless elegance. Known to have adorned icons like Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Madhuri Dixit and Natasha Poonawalla, the label’s craftsmanship shone brightly in Kangana’s attire. The rich purple silk sari was a masterpiece, adorned with intricate gold, pink and maroon brocade embroidery that added depth to the drape. The broad borders, embellished with mochi work, delicate floral motifs, mirror accents, and shimmering gold sequin tassels, elevated the saree’s feminine grace. The pallu, detailed with tassel work and glistening gold sequins, was a testament to the artistry woven into the ensemble.