Kangana Ranaut looks like a diva in a purple silk sari

Kangana Ranaut’s fashion sense is nothing short of spectacular, effortlessly blending bold choices with timeless elegance. We trust her for her fantastic fashion sense and mind-blowing style choices. Kangana turned heads in a regal purple embroidered sari at the special screening of her upcoming film Emergency in Nagpur. The event was graced by the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari and his family, making it a memorable occasion. Let’s unravel the charm of Kangana’s ethereal ethnic look.
Her exquisite ensemble, a creation from Mumbai-based designer label Jigya Patel, echoed timeless elegance. Known to have adorned icons like Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Madhuri Dixit and Natasha Poonawalla, the label’s craftsmanship shone brightly in Kangana’s attire. The rich purple silk sari was a masterpiece, adorned with intricate gold, pink and maroon brocade embroidery that added depth to the drape. The broad borders, embellished with mochi work, delicate floral motifs, mirror accents, and shimmering gold sequin tassels, elevated the saree’s feminine grace. The pallu, detailed with tassel work and glistening gold sequins, was a testament to the artistry woven into the ensemble.
She complemented her traditional look with a centre-parted bun, accentuated by statement silver earrings and a charming embroidered pink potli bag. Her makeup was understated yet captivating — soft pink eyeshadow, a touch of mascara, flushed cheeks, a muted pink lip
and a delicate bindi completed her timeless aesthetic.
Emergency marks Kangana Ranaut’s ambitious maiden solo directorial venture, poised to release in cinemas on January 17 after much anticipation. In this gripping narrative, Kangana steps into the shoes of India’s former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.