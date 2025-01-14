Malaika Arora’s mint green sari offers the perfect winter wedding inspiration

With winter weddings in full swing, finding the perfect ethnic ensemble for pre- and post-wedding celebrations can be a challenge. Malaika Arora’s recent appearance in a stunning sari offers some stylish inspiration for both wedding guests and brides-to-be.

On Monday, Malaika stepped out in an elegant mint green sari with a unique twist, thanks to its statement blouse. Malaika wore a mint green chandelier drop chiffon sari paired with a hand-embroidered blouse from Delhi-based designer Vvani by Vani Vats. The georgette blouse featured intricate white embroidery with delicate mirror and tassel details adorning the sleeves. The accompanying green satin chiffon sari was finished with an elaborate white border.