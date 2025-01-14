Malaika Arora’s mint green sari offers the perfect winter wedding inspiration

With winter weddings in full swing, finding the perfect ethnic ensemble for pre- and post-wedding celebrations can be a challenge. Malaika Arora’s recent appearance in a stunning sari offers some stylish inspiration for both wedding guests and brides-to-be.
On Monday, Malaika stepped out in an elegant mint green sari with a unique twist, thanks to its statement blouse. Malaika wore a mint green chandelier drop chiffon sari paired with a hand-embroidered blouse from Delhi-based designer Vvani by Vani Vats. The georgette blouse featured intricate white embroidery with delicate mirror and tassel details adorning the sleeves. The accompanying green satin chiffon sari was finished with an elaborate white border.
To maintain the soft and whimsical aesthetic of the outfit, Malaika opted for a sleek and sophisticated hairstyle: a neat bun positioned at the nape of her neck. This classic updo kept the focus on the intricate details of the sari and blouse. For her makeup, Malaika accentuated her eyes with dramatic definition. Heavy kajal and precise eyeliner created a captivating look, while soft pink lips added a touch of delicate colour.
Malaika’s sari ensemble proves its versatility by adapting to various wedding ceremonies and dress codes. For a mehendi ceremony, the look can be styled with a more relaxed, boho-chic vibe. Pairing the sari with comfortable juttis and accessorising with colourful, contrasting jewellery, such as vibrant bangles and statement earrings, would create a fun and festive look.
Alternatively, for a sangeet or reception, the same sari can be transformed into a classic and elegant ensemble. Opting for more traditional jewellery, such as diamond or gold pieces, and styling the hair in a more elaborate updo would elevate the look for a formal occasion. This adaptability allows individuals to personalise the look and make it their own.