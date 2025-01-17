The world’s most expensive gemstones

Throughout history, gemstones have been symbols of opulence, power, and mystery. Among the countless gems found in nature, a select few stand out not only for their beauty but also for their astronomical value. Here’s a look at some of the most expensive gemstones in the world.

1. Pink Star Diamond

Topping the list is the Pink Star Diamond, a 59.6-carat oval-cut pink diamond that shattered records when it sold for $71.2 million in 2017. Its extraordinary size and vivid pink hue make it one of the rarest and most valuable gems ever unearthed.

2. Blue Diamond

Renowned for its striking color and unmatched rarity, blue diamonds like the "Hope Diamond" and the "Oppenheimer Blue" command immense value. The Oppenheimer Blue, a 14.62-carat diamond, fetched $57.5 million in 2016, making it a benchmark in the gemstone market.

3. Jadeite

Not to be confused with common jade, jadeite is the most prized form of the stone, especially in Chinese culture. The most expensive jadeite jewelry piece, a necklace known as the "Doubly Fortunate," sold for $27.4 million, thanks to its perfect translucence and vivid green color.

4. Red Beryl

Often called the "red emerald," red beryl is 1,000 times rarer than gold. Found only in Utah and New Mexico, its fiery red hue and extreme scarcity can drive prices to over $10,000 per carat.

5. Alexandrite

This chameleon-like gemstone is famed for its color-changing properties, shifting from green in daylight to red in incandescent light. Alexandrite’s rarity and mesmerising optical properties make it a collector’s dream, with prices exceeding $70,000 per carat for top-quality specimens.

6. Pink and Blue Sapphires

While sapphires are typically associated with a deep blue hue, the pink and padparadscha varieties (a delicate mix of pink and orange) are among the most expensive, fetching up to $20,000 per carat.

These gemstones are more than just stones; they are testaments to nature’s ability to create unparalleled beauty. Owning one of these treasures is not just a luxury—it’s a piece of history, a rarity that encapsulates the awe-inspiring splendor of the natural world.