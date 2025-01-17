Wedding season gifting: The ultimate fashion & lifestyle picks to celebrate in style

As the wedding season begins, it’s time to elevate your gifting game with fashion-forward pieces that speak to luxury, craftsmanship, and individuality. Whether you’re attending a celebration or gifting a loved one, these curated selections from some of the most innovative and stylish brands will ensure that everyone steps into the season with flair and sophistication. From stunning jewellery and bespoke ethnic wear to luxury handbags and travel accessories, these picks are the perfect way to mark this joyous occasion. Here's a roundup of the best wedding season gifts to impress.
Kick off the wedding season in style with Sanktum, India’s first luxury handbag rental platform. With a subscription service that allows you to swap, style, and repeat, Sanktum brings high-end handbags from world-renowned designers directly to your wardrobe. Whether you're attending a wedding gala or a casual celebration, Sanktum ensures you always have the perfect accessory without the commitment of ownership. This is luxury, redefined.
Price on request. Available online.
Gift timeless luxury with Simsum Fine Jewellery, where sustainable practices meet exquisite craftsmanship. Made with conflict-free diamonds and recycled gold, each piece is designed to add an elegant touch to any festive occasion. Perfect for bridesmaids or anyone who loves a touch of sparkle, Simsum’s jewellery is not only beautiful but eco-conscious, making it a meaningful and stylish gift for the wedding season.
Step into wedding festivities with Neha Mehra’s vibrant KILLA collection, inspired by the colours of Holi and the regal forts of Rajasthan. With intricate embroidery and luxurious fabrics like silk and crepe, Neha Mehra’s designs blend tradition with modern flair. Perfect for wedding ceremonies or Holi celebrations, this collection adds a burst of colour and joy to any occasion.
Maisolos offers the perfect blend of traditional charm and contemporary style with custom-made ethnic wear. Tailored to your measurements and preferences, Maisolos creates a one-of-a-kind garment that celebrates individuality. From elegant saris to festive lehengas, Maisolos ensures that every piece fits like a dream, making it an ideal gift for brides and grooms looking for something truly unique.
Nitika Gujral’s designs are more than just clothing—they are expressions of self. Known for their meticulous craftsmanship and personalised details, Nitika Gujral garments are ideal for brides looking for sophistication with a personal touch. The label’s commitment to empowering artisans makes every piece a meaningful gift for the discerning fashionista.
This wedding season, gift the elegance of a Michael Kors timepiece. With a selection of sleek and chic watches, Michael Kors offers the perfect balance of style and functionality. From bold chronographs to refined designs, these watches are ideal for both the bride and groom, adding a touch of luxury to their special day.
Supria Munjal’s garments are designed to empower, featuring sculptural elements, unique silhouettes, and impeccable craftsmanship. With an established reputation in the Middle East and Japan, Supria Munjal brings a global touch to wedding season fashion, making it a perfect gift for those who appreciate innovative, luxurious designs.
For the jet-setters and honeymooners, the Guess Luggage Collection is the ultimate gift. With its fashion-forward designs, luxurious finishes, and durability, this collection ensures that the newlyweds can travel in style. From sleek trolleys to spacious interiors, the Guess Luggage Collection makes every journey a statement of elegance and sophistication.
