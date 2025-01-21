Mira Kapoor looks like a complete diva in a sari

Mira Kapoor’s sense of style effortlessly blends sophistication with a refreshing modern edge, making her a true inspiration for beauty and fashion enthusiasts out there. From her ethereal ethnic ensembles to her chic contemporary looks, she knows how to strike the perfect balance between elegance and style. We just can’t get enough of her wardrobe choices. Her recent wedding celebration ensemble was a vision of elegance infused with contemporary charm. The fashion maven draped herself in a breathtaking peach silk organza lace sari from the Roseroom collection, reimagining traditional grace with a jaw-dropping twist that left us all in awe.

This exquisite sari was a masterpiece, crafted from delicate fabric adorned with intricate lace embroidery, exuding a sense of opulence and refinement. The drape was meticulously pleated at the front, lending a classic touch to the ensemble, but what truly set her look apart was the innovative styling of the pallu. Eschewing convention, the pallu was elegantly wrapped off the shoulder, cascading around her arms like a modern embrace of tradition, creating a look that was equal parts bold and ethereal.

Complementing the sari was a sleeveless, closed-back blouse featuring a daring deep V-neckline, offering just a hint of allure. Together, the blouse and sari created a harmonious blend of vintage charm and contemporary sophistication, a pairing that was impossible to overlook.