INTERVIEW| Weaves of culture: Creative director of Frontier Raas Gaurang Batra

Spanning a legacy of over 70 years, Frontier Raas was founded by Bansilal Batra in the North-West Frontier Province (present-day Pakistan) with the vision of showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage through exquisite craftsmanship. Decades later, this vision remains steadfast, standing tall in the ever-evolving fashion industry.

The brand’s Banjara Hills outlet recently played host to ‘Shringar Shrinkhala,’ a thought-provoking event which explores the cultural significance of dressing up in India, with a special emphasis on the saree. The event featured a captivating panel discussion moderated by culturist Akshat Kapoor. The panel included philanthropist Pinky Reddy, celebrity yoga enthusiast Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, singer Vidya Shah, and Gaurang Batra, creative director of Frontier Raas. On the sidelines of this engaging dialogue, CE spoke with Gaurang Batra.

Tell us about Frontier Raas.

Frontier Raas is all about celebrating India’s textile heritage. We started way back in 1954 and have grown into a leading name in ethnic wear. What makes us special is how we mix traditional craftsmanship with modern design. Whether it’s a bride looking for her dream saree or someone hunting for something timeless, our pieces are designed to make every occasion special.

How is Hyderabad as a market for you?

Hyderabad is amazing! The city has such a rich culture, and people here really appreciate the artistry behind our collections. The love for traditional weaves, combined with a modern sense of style, makes it one of our favourite markets.

According to you, what’s the significance of sarees in Indian culture?

The saree isn’t just clothing — it’s a story. Every weave, every motif tells you something about our culture and heritage. It’s versatile, elegant, and timeless. Whether it’s a wedding, a festival, or even a casual day, a saree fits every moment beautifully.

What was the vision behind the brand, and how has it evolved over the years?

The vision has always been to showcase India’s rich textile legacy. Over the years, we’ve grown from being a small family business to an international brand. While we stay true to our roots, we’ve also evolved to meet the needs of today’s audience, blending tradition with modern trends.

How does Frontier Raas differentiate itself in the highly competitive ethnic wear market?

What sets us apart is our focus on craftsmanship. Every piece we create is unique, with a story behind it. We’re not just about selling garments — we want our customers to connect with the artistry and culture behind each piece. Plus, we keep the experience personal and memorable for our clients.

What role does cultural heritage play in the designs and ethos of Frontier Raas?

It’s at the heart of everything we do. From reviving old weaving techniques to reimagining traditional patterns, our collections are all about honoring India’s rich cultural history while keeping it relevant for today’s generation.

Tell us about the process of sourcing materials and collaborating with artisans.

We work directly with artisans across India, ensuring ethical practices and fair trade. It all starts with sourcing the finest materials — like premium silk for Kanjeevarams or organic cotton for handlooms. Collaborating with artisans is a beautiful process of co-creation where we preserve traditional techniques while experimenting with fresh ideas.

What is your approach to incorporating sustainability in your collections?

Sustainability is something we care deeply about. From using natural dyes and eco-friendly materials to creating pieces designed to last generations, we’re all about mindful fashion. And by working directly with artisans, we’re supporting their craft and communities.

Which collection or piece from Frontier Raas holds a special place in your heart, and why?

The Raas Saris of India initiative is super close to my heart. It’s all about celebrating India’s handloom traditions and showcasing rare weaves. Each saree is like a little piece of art, carrying the spirit of its place of origin and the dedication of the artisans behind it.

How do you see the future of Indian ethnic fashion on a global stage?

Indian ethnic fashion is definitely going places! The craftsmanship and sustainability behind it resonates with global audiences. The saree, especially, is making waves — it’s elegant, versatile, and fits right into modern wardrobes, no matter where in the world you are.

What are your personal style essentials when it comes to ethnic wear?

I’m drawn to ethnic styles with solid colours and textures, defined by precision and form tailoring.

Can you share any behind-the-scenes anecdotes from the creation of one of your iconic collections?

Our Afsana collection, inspired by ‘Women in Love’, has been such a rewarding journey. The idea was to create sarees that spoke to both the modern and traditional bride. We worked closely with artisans for months, perfecting every detail, from the motifs to the fabrics. It was incredible to see how these timeless designs came together to celebrate love and heritage.

Future plans

We’re looking forward to expanding into more markets, launching exciting collections, and continuing to innovate while staying true to our roots. There’s also a big focus on sustainability and celebrating India’s craft traditions on an even larger scale.

— Story by Reshmi Chakravorty