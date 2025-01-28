Ananya Panday’s style statement comes with a retro twist

Ananya Panday is a true fashion muse, effortlessly mastering every look with grace, confidence and unparalleled charm. Her impeccable style and radiant personality make her a standout in the industry. Always chic, poised and beautifully dressed, Ananya’s sartorial choices leave us in awe, eagerly awaiting her next fashion-forward moment. Renowned for her chic and elegant fashion choices, the star has once again turned heads, making a bold sartorial statement.
Recently, Ananya graced Sabyasachi’s 25th-anniversary celebration, embracing an enchanting vintage aesthetic with a modern flair. She stunned in a black translucent mini dress adorned with delicate polka dots, exuding timeless charm. The wide, sheer sleeves and bow neckline added a contemporary twist to her retro-inspired ensemble. To elevate the look further, she paired the dress with sheer black stockings, adding an edgy sophistication.
Her choice of accessories was equally striking — golden earrings, pointed metallic heels and a classic white Chanel quilted sling bag completed her look. For makeup, Ananya opted for subtle yet vintage-inspired glam. A flawless base, soft smokey eyes, mascara-laden lashes, radiant highlighter, and nude pink lips perfectly complemented her outfit. The finishing touch? A voluminous half-updo radiating unmistakable 1960s vibes, making her the epitome of vintage elegance.
Previously, the actress mesmerised us in a soft yellow gingham sari, radiating effortless elegance and charm. The highlight of her ensemble was undoubtedly the strapless floral blouse, reminiscent of a gajra in its design. Adorned with cascading jasmine blooms, the blouse showcased a beautifully textured and organic aesthetic, transforming a traditional element into a striking statement piece with a hint of delightful drama.