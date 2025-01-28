Jacqueline Fernandez looks sassy and glamorous in this new look

Jacqueline Fernandez is an absolute fashion icon, effortlessly redefining elegance with every look. A true diva, she has mastered the art of blending traditional and modern styles, creating ensembles that exude charm and sophistication. Whether it’s a regal sari or a chic contemporary outfit, Jacqueline’s sartorial choices always strike the perfect balance between grace and glamour, making her a true inspiration for fashion enthusiasts everywhere. Jacqueline once again stole the spotlight with her impeccable fashion sense at the grand opening ceremony of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 2.

Radiating pure diva energy, Jacqueline dazzled in a stunning ivory ensemble that was nothing short of a masterpiece. Her sweetheart-neckline blouse, adorned with intricate embroidery, glimmering mirror work and a cascade of sequins, sparkled like a constellation of stars. Full sleeves adorned with delicate tassels added an enchanting flair, while the matching mini skirt shimmered with opulence, exuding glamour from every angle.