This Iris van Herpen dress is made with 125 million living algae

The result? A 35-step biocouture process supported by institutions like the University of Amsterdam and the Francis Crick Institute. The algae, still alive inside the garment, continue to multiply and emit light when undisturbed. Stored under strict conditions mimicking their natural ocean habitat, these living garments could potentially thrive for months.

While visually arresting, the garment’s true impact lies in its merging of fashion with ecological intelligence. The use of bioluminescence, the integration of life cycles, and the reliance on marine biology all point to a larger conversation about sustainability, climate responsibility, and the role of couture in a changing world. The title Sympoiesis, derived from Greek, refers to systems of co-creation—echoing the very nature of this living garment. Instead of working with synthetic fabrics or static designs, Iris van Herpen and her collaborators chose to work with nature, rather than around it. This show marks a turning point where high fashion doesn’t just reference the natural world—it actively participates in it.