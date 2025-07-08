This Iris van Herpen dress is made with 125 million living algae

At Paris Haute Couture Week, Iris van Herpen pushed fashion’s boundaries once again—this time, quite literally bringing a design to life. In a show titled Sympoiesis, the Dutch designer stunned audiences with a bioluminescent ensemble crafted using 125 million living microorganisms. The standout look—part dress, part science experiment—is infused with Pyrocystis lunula, single-celled algae known for their moon-like shape and natural glow. When exposed to movement or changes in their environment, the microorganisms emit a vivid blue luminescence. On the darkened runway, their light danced across Iris van Herpen’s signature skeletal patterns, blurring the line between natural biology and futuristic design.
This isn’t Iris van Herpen’s first foray into experimental materials—her past work includes magnetic field-sensitive garments and 3D-printed exoskeletons—but this marks her most ambitious move yet: a living, breathing outfit. Created in collaboration with biodesigner Chris Bellamy, the algae were grown in a carefully calibrated environment, then transferred into a nutrient-rich gel and sealed within breathable, glow-permitting membranes shaped by Iris van Herpen’s custom moulds.
The result? A 35-step biocouture process supported by institutions like the University of Amsterdam and the Francis Crick Institute. The algae, still alive inside the garment, continue to multiply and emit light when undisturbed. Stored under strict conditions mimicking their natural ocean habitat, these living garments could potentially thrive for months.
While visually arresting, the garment’s true impact lies in its merging of fashion with ecological intelligence. The use of bioluminescence, the integration of life cycles, and the reliance on marine biology all point to a larger conversation about sustainability, climate responsibility, and the role of couture in a changing world. The title Sympoiesis, derived from Greek, refers to systems of co-creation—echoing the very nature of this living garment. Instead of working with synthetic fabrics or static designs, Iris van Herpen and her collaborators chose to work with nature, rather than around it. This show marks a turning point where high fashion doesn’t just reference the natural world—it actively participates in it.
