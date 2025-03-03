BLACKPINK’s Lisa turns heads at Oscars 2025 in deconstructed Markgong tuxedo look

K-pop group Blackpink’s Lisa stunned on the 97th Academy Awards red carpet by forgoing the traditional gown in favour of a punk-influenced, deconstructed tuxedo look. Her trendy move, combined with an unexpected performance, made her debut an instant highlight of the evening.
BLACKPINK’s Lisa stuns in a Markgong tuxedo making a modern red carpet statement at Oscars 2025
Lisa’s outfit, a Markgong design, broke the mould. A streamlined black tuxedo dress, worn over a long white shirtdress, made for an intriguing silhouette. The open shirtdress showed flared black pants, injecting a hint of tough sophistication. A bright red carnation brooch added a splash of colour to the monochromatic scheme. The fitted outfit, with its lengthened coat and pleated shirtdress, reflected Lisa's individual style and self-assurance.
Lisa’s Bond tribute wins over the crowd
Lisa’s Oscar debut went beyond the red carpet. After Margaret Qualley’s first dance number, the Blackpink star dropped onto the stage, hanging from wires, to give a performance of Live and Let Die.
The legendary Bond theme, originally sung by Wings, echoed through the Dolby Theatre, it being a powerful and surprising performance. This pairing of high fashion with a strong musical performance, made Lisa's Oscar debut a truly unforgettable one.