Oscar hairstyle breakdown from Selena Gomez to Emma Stone

When it comes to Oscars night, the fashion isn't the only thing that gets attention. The hairstyles of Hollywood's elite often make just as big an impact. From glamorous curls to vintage waves, hairstyling can elevate a look from stunning to unforgettable. We delve into the Oscar-inspired hair transformations of four iconic stars — Selena Gomez, Demi Moore, Zoe Saldaña, and Emma Stone — and uncover the expert techniques and products used to achieve these red carpet-ready styles. Get ready to unlock the secrets behind each intricate look, as top stylists Renato Campora, Dimitris Giannetos, and Mara Roszak share their step-by-step breakdowns.
SELENA GOMEZ X RENTATO CAMPORA
INSPIRATION: “I was inspired by the silhouette of the dress and jewellery. Channeling the timeless elegance of Hollywood glamour movie star. A deep side part and polished pin curls exuded sophistication and elegance.” — Renato Campora
STEP-BY-STEP BREAKDOWN:
1. To prep Selena Gomez’s hair during award season, Joico Defy Damage Protective Shampoo and Conditioner are my go-to hair care products. They leave her hair incredibly clean and moisturised.
2. Next, I love giving Selena a three-minute all-over hair massage with Joico Defy Damage KBOND20 Power Masque for added bond-building and hydration.
3. Now that Selena’s hair is prepped and clean, I section off a deep side part. On damp hair, I apply both Joico JoiWhip Firm Hold Design Foam and Joico Dream Blowout Thermal Protection Creme, then rake them through from roots to ends. The combination of the Joico products and Dyson hair tools is a powerful combination that allows for a quick, round-brush blowout. My goal is to achieve full, lush, bouncy, shiny, and healthy-looking hair.
4. Next, in larger sections, I spray Joico Heat Hero Glossing Thermal Protector and flat iron the hair with the Dyson Corrale styler straightener at medium heat settings to smooth out any remaining flyaways and add extra shine. Next, I create curl-like waves in 2-inch sections at the ends. Roll up and pin the ends and keep roots flat to the head to set.
5. After about 15 minutes of cooling, I finish with an all-over mist of Joico Humidity Blocker + Protective Finishing Spray. Once the hair is ready, I brush it out and spray each section inward with Joico Power Spray Fast-Drying Finishing Spray for long-lasting brilliance, shine, and beauty.
DEMI MOORE x DIMITRIS GIANNETOS
INSPIRATION: “I was inspired by Demi’s beautiful Armani dress and wanted her hair to be glamorous, timeless, and powerful like her personality. I referenced an iconic photoshoot Demi did for the cover of leading fashion magazine in the early 2000s by Mario Testino.
PRODUCT STEP-BY-STEP BREAKDOWN:
1. Start on towel dried hair, prepped the hair by spraying the Moroccanoil Root Boost for added volume at the root. Then, spray with Moroccanoil Perfect Defense Heat Protectant and brush through.
2. Then use the Dyson hair tools to give a fresh blowout.
3. Follow by curling the hair with the Dyson Corrale styler straightener at medium heat settings and set every section.
4. Once everything is set, brush hair out and spray with Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Strong for a lush and glamorous finish
ZOE SALDANA x MARA ROSZAK
INSPIRATION: “Zoe’s soft flowing waves were inspired by the movement in her gorgeous YSL custom gown.”
PRODUCT STEP-BY-STEP BREAKDOWN:
1. Start by applying RŌZ Root Lift Spray to roots and Air Thickening Spray to damp mid-lengths and ends, with one pump of RŌZ Santa Lucia Styling Oil on ends for heat protection before blow drying with the Dyson Supersonic Professional Hair Dryer at high heat and high air flow settings.
2. Then, set the hair in pin curls and spritz a thin layer of RŌZ Air Thickening Spray over the top and use the hair styling tools to gently seal in the style and hold. Once pin curls are set, carefully remove the pins and gently brush the hair out. Then, add a couple of rows of Covet and Mane Brunette Extensions in Portofino and Dubai to add fullness.
3. Using a 1-inch and a 1 ¼-inch curling iron, curl sections of the hair, alternating between the two-barrel sizes and rotating the direction of the curls to create a soft, natural look.
4. To finish, add one pump of RŌZ Santa Lucia Styling Oil, running it through the mid-lengths and ends of the hair to add shine and a subtle, piecey texture.
EMMA STONE X MARA ROSZAK
INSPIRATION: 1920s/30s inspired Finger Waves
PRODUCT STEP-BY-STEP BREAKDOWN:
1. To achieve Emma Stone’s 1920s-30s inspired fingerwave hairstyle, start by creating a precise side part using a rattail comb, aligning it with the arch of the eyebrow.
2. Then, use a hair dryer at high heat and high air flow settings to dry hair smooth.
3. Generously apply RŌZ Evergreen Style Cream throughout her hair to sculpt, smooth and add medium hold.
4. Then, use a fine-tooth comb to create that “S wave” shape.
5. As a final touch, lightly mist the hair with hairspray and use a hair dryer at low heat and low air flow settings to seal the style. This created a protective barrier that helped shield the hair from humidity and keep waves in place for the evening.