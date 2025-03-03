Oscar hairstyle breakdown from Selena Gomez to Emma Stone

SELENA GOMEZ X RENTATO CAMPORA

INSPIRATION: “I was inspired by the silhouette of the dress and jewellery. Channeling the timeless elegance of Hollywood glamour movie star. A deep side part and polished pin curls exuded sophistication and elegance.” — Renato Campora

STEP-BY-STEP BREAKDOWN:

1. To prep Selena Gomez’s hair during award season, Joico Defy Damage Protective Shampoo and Conditioner are my go-to hair care products. They leave her hair incredibly clean and moisturised.

2. Next, I love giving Selena a three-minute all-over hair massage with Joico Defy Damage KBOND20 Power Masque for added bond-building and hydration.

3. Now that Selena’s hair is prepped and clean, I section off a deep side part. On damp hair, I apply both Joico JoiWhip Firm Hold Design Foam and Joico Dream Blowout Thermal Protection Creme, then rake them through from roots to ends. The combination of the Joico products and Dyson hair tools is a powerful combination that allows for a quick, round-brush blowout. My goal is to achieve full, lush, bouncy, shiny, and healthy-looking hair.

4. Next, in larger sections, I spray Joico Heat Hero Glossing Thermal Protector and flat iron the hair with the Dyson Corrale styler straightener at medium heat settings to smooth out any remaining flyaways and add extra shine. Next, I create curl-like waves in 2-inch sections at the ends. Roll up and pin the ends and keep roots flat to the head to set.

5. After about 15 minutes of cooling, I finish with an all-over mist of Joico Humidity Blocker + Protective Finishing Spray. Once the hair is ready, I brush it out and spray each section inward with Joico Power Spray Fast-Drying Finishing Spray for long-lasting brilliance, shine, and beauty.