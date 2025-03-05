Maria Grazia Chiuri reimagines history and gender at the Dior show

The interplay of structure and fluidity continued in black velvet ribbons, loosely tied with baroque pearls to suggest crinolines — historical shapes reimagined with a modern, almost improvised quality. Cut-out embroidery and appliqué clashed against sleek technical outerwear, creating a dialogue between craftsmanship and innovation. Masculine tailoring found its way into bustiers layered over jackets, further blurring gender lines. The collection’s historical play culminated with the return of the iconic ‘J’adore Dior’ T-shirt, first made famous during John Galliano’s tenure. This time, however, the model wearing it seemed deliberately miserable, raising questions — was it a comment on nostalgia, or simply an unfortunate moment?

The show’s dramatic staging amplified the collection’s message. Inside the Tuileries annex, the space transformed into an ancient, volcanic landscape. Smoke rose from the floor, crystals jutted upwards and boulders loomed overhead, as if the earth itself was being formed anew. The rawness of the setting stood in sharp contrast to the romantic, feminine environments Maria often prefers, signalling a shift in tone — perhaps even a farewell gesture.

Off the runway, however, it was K-pop star and Dior ambassador Jisoo who caused the day’s biggest stir. Her arrival triggered full-scale fan chaos, with crowds surging forward, security scrambling and the air filled with shrieks. For a moment, the fashion show risked becoming a concert, until the frenzy subsided and Jisoo took her seat alongside Natalie Portman, Elle Macpherson and Isabelle Adjani.

While the collection itself sparked conversation, the real buzz centred around Maria’s possible departure. Guests whispered about who might take the reins at Dior, with many convinced that Jonathan Anderson of Loewe is poised to step in — potentially overseeing both menswear and womenswear. The soundtrack’s haunting refrain, “Once upon a time, if I had but time,” only fuelled speculation.

Regardless of her future at Dior, Maria’s autumn/winter 2025 collection felt like a fitting summation of her legacy — one that celebrated women, questioned traditional power dressing, and redefined femininity on her own terms. By blending historical drama with contemporary ease, she ensured that, if this was indeed her last show, she would leave on a note both defiant and poetic.