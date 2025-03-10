How to style your silk sari for the modern age

Here is a stylish twist to elevate your classic silk sari. By substituting the classic blouse with an off-shoulder or asymmetrical blouse, you achieve a glamorous, cutting-edge look that oozes confidence and sophistication. This style looks stunning on silk saris, counterbalancing the luxury of the fabric with a modern silhouette.

Pro Tip: Accessorise your off-shoulder blouse with bold statement earrings or a sleek choker to highlight your neckline.