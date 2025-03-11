How to slay in spring? A guide from Rasha Thadani’s sartorial this season

A cropped pink button-up shirt with full sleeves, adding a fun and feminine touch. The vibrant pink colour makes it pop against the background. Light-wash cargo jeans with unique cutout details, gives an edgy and streetwear-inspired vibe. Lilac platform Crocs with playful charms, adding a quirky, Y2K aesthetic. A mix of sporty, street style, and casual chic. The contrast between the girly top and rugged jeans creates a trendy, effortless appeal.