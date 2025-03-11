How to slay in spring? A guide from Rasha Thadani’s sartorial this season

Actress Rasha Thadani’s fashion choices are diverse, ranging from street-style cool to elegant traditional and playful resort wear. She is often spotted mixing textures, silhouettes and colours beautifully, making each look unique while complementing the setting. Let’s take a look at her spring wardrobe choices!
A cropped pink button-up shirt with full sleeves, adding a fun and feminine touch. The vibrant pink colour makes it pop against the background. Light-wash cargo jeans with unique cutout details, gives an edgy and streetwear-inspired vibe. Lilac platform Crocs with playful charms, adding a quirky, Y2K aesthetic. A mix of sporty, street style, and casual chic. The contrast between the girly top and rugged jeans creates a trendy, effortless appeal.
The actress sports a bright orange sleeveless kurti with gold motifs and a high neckline with embroidered detailing. The side slit with pink tassels adds a contemporary touch. Subtle gold earrings, a black bangle and a matching clutch. Soft waves, a small bindi and minimal makeup keep it elegant. The bold colour and modern cut make it a perfect fusion look for festive occasions.
A short, puff-sleeved mini dress with an oversized floral print, exuding a romantic European summer vibe. White sneakers for a comfortable, casual touch. Black bangle, sunglasses perched on the head. Rasha looks like a mix of vacation-chic and effortless elegance, perfect for a seaside stroll.
Rasha looks stunning in a sleeveless white fit-and-flare dress with a structured bodice and flowy skirt. The fabric appears lightweight, ideal for an outdoor, summery look. Black bangles for a contrast effect. Soft curls, a fresh and dewy makeup look. Pure and ethereal, giving off a dreamy, fairytale-like aesthetic.
A strapless, structured dress with a cinched waist and a vibrant abstract print. The silhouette looks feminine and flattering on Rasha, with a voluminous skirt. White strappy heels to maintain a polished, dressy look. Soft curls, bold eyes, and a glowing complexion. Fun, playful and high-fashion. The bright colours and movement in the dress make it perfect for a photoshoot.