Quick and healthy fixes for evening hunger pangs

Let’s be real, we’ve all been there—hit with those 4 pm hunger pangs and suddenly craving something tasty. Whether it’s a quick scroll through food delivery apps or a dash to the grocery store, it’s easy to grab whatever’s on hand. But how about some simple, fun, and nutritious snack ideas that not only satisfy but also help you sneak in those protein goals? Don't get us wrong, we love indulging in deep-fried snacks and desserts, but sometimes we just want something a little smarter.

Popcorn

You heard me right! Popcorn isn't just a movie-time classic; it’s a super nutritious snack too! It’s high in fibre and packed with vitamins like B complex and E. Plus, that delightful aroma that fills your home? Pure magic. Eating popcorn can help with digestion and keep you feeling full, so you can power through your evening.

Masala Boiled Chickpeas

Chickpeas are a superstar ingredient, popping up in kitchens around the world. Boil some up, sprinkle on a bit of chilli powder, salt, and chaat masala, and throw in some raw onions, tomatoes, lime juice, and cucumbers. You've got a quick snack that's not only delicious but also loaded with protein and nutrients like folate and manganese!

Roasted Makhana

Ever tried Makhana? Also known as foxnuts, these puffed seeds are a go-to snack in many parts of India. Roast them with a bit of ghee (or just on a hot pan) and season with spices—trust me, they’re addictive!

Greek Yogurt

Don’t underestimate Greek yoghurt! It’s creamy, satisfying, and packs a protein punch. Plus, it’s great for your gut with those probiotics. Snack on it plain, toss it into your smoothies or add it to your cereals. It’s a versatile snack that can help you feel full and refuelled.

So, next time those pesky hunger pangs hit, whip up one of these snacks instead of reaching for the usual suspects! Your taste buds and your body will thank you.