This bijouterie line launches a new line of healing jewellery

Zariin, the renowned jewellery house, has launched Urja by Zariin a new wellness range of jewellery in Mumbai. Literally, ‘urja’ meaning energy boasts of items created with healing crystals to cure several wellness issues.

The range addresses mental and physical ailments such as anxiety, insomnia and endocrine imbalances. Every piece is designed to aid healing balance and self–awareness. The most popular are howlite and moonstone pairs for inducing sleep and emotional balance. Black labradorite is grounding and protective while garnet and malachite bracelets are suggested for attracting abundance and energy changes.

Founders Vidhi Gupta and Mamta Gupta highlight that Urja by Zariin is for all those who want to tap into the energy of crystals. The jewellery reminds one of inner light and offers healing energy.

Urja by Zariin redefines jewellery as a means of energy intention and transformation. The collection combines modern design with the powerful healing energy of responsibly sourced certified gemstones. Every piece facilitates chakra balancing emotional healing and personal growth turning everyday accessories into wellbeing tools. The collection is now available for sale.

Available online.