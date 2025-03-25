How to dress like a million bucks without spending it!

We all want that effortlessly chic look but the clothes just look way out of our budget. No need to fret, with a few sneaky fashion tricks, you can turn your wardrobe into a luxury haven—without breaking the bank! Here’s how to fake it till you make it (or at least until payday!)

Tailoring is your best friend:

Even the most expensive clothes look cheap if they don’t fit well. Get your basics (like blazers, trousers and dresses) altered for that perfectly polished, custom-made look! A well-fitted outfit instantly looks more high-end and the best part? Tailoring can often be more affordable than buying a new wardrobe. Sounds like a win-win situation!