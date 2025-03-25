Spring 2025 fashion trends: The styles that are ruling the season

Romantic styles are making a bold statement in 2025, as floral prints, lace trim, and light fabrics dominate collections by Loewe and Victoria Beckham. The trend toward soft, dreamy fashion is apparent in body-hugging silhouettes and filmy slip skirts, ideal for spring's light, airy climate.

On a grander scale, contemporary maximalism is even on-trend. This trend adopts flamboyant textures, shimmering fabrics, and head-turning accessories, sparking the debate that bold fashion is not going anywhere anytime soon.