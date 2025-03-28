The fashionable traveller: How style influences modern travel choices

In the Instagram era of curated looks and travel influencers, fashion is increasingly taking centre stage in dictating travel trends. Everything from destination-driven wardrobes to travel luggage brands that are setting the tone for travel chic, the confluence of fashion and travel has never been more vibrant.
For many travellers, packing is no longer just about functionality—it’s about style. A report highlights how travellers are choosing destinations based on aesthetics, ensuring their outfits match the picturesque landscapes of Santorini, the vibrant streets of Marrakech, or the stylish cafés of Paris. Social media, particularly platforms like Instagram and TikTok, has amplified this trend, making fashion an essential part of the modern travel experience.
High-end fashion labels are joining the bandwagon by introducing travel-influenced fashion lines. The likes of Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Gucci have announced high-end travel lines featuring fashion designer luggage, resort-wear for vacation mode, and even city-specific capsule collections.
What to wear during the trip is just as vital as where you’re headed. The ‘airport outfit’ trend has taken off, with influencers and celebrities sporting effortlessly cool travel attire.
With environmental tourism on the rise, sustainable fashion is hot on its heels. Brands are making travel wardrobes from reclaimed materials, embracing capsule wardrobes, and asking consumers to pack thoughtfully to curtail fashion wastage. According to reports, responsible brands such as Patagonia and Stella McCartney are setting the example with fashionable but environmentally friendly holiday-worthy products.
With fashion still influencing the way we travel, one thing is for sure—style is no longer an afterthought but an integral part of the new travel experience. Whether it’s chic curation, designer luggage, or destination-inspired outfits, the style traveller is here to stay.