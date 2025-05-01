Ananya Panday heads to Chanel's Lake Como cruise show in a tiered dress

Ananya Panday made a smashing debut as Chanel's new ambassador at the label's Cruise 2025/26's show at Lake Como in Italy. The show which was held at the legendary Villa d'Este, had global fashion icons turning out — but Ananya's style was an icy breath of haute couture fresh air.
Dressed in a black tiered midi dress from Chanel’s Métiers D’Art couture collection, Ananya delivered a perfect blend of old-school grace with a fresh charm- much like her personality. The dress featured a deep V-neckline and a structured bodice that gave her a classic silhouette, while the three-tiered skirt with accents brought in a summery-playful movement. The full sleeves with shimmering cuffs added drama, and the hidden side pockets gave the look a refreshingly modern twist.
Keeping accessories simple but impactful, Ananya Panday complimented her outfit with statement earrings, a glittering ring, and stilettos in sleek black strappy heels. Her beauty game was equally on point with radiant skin, nude lips, and smudged eyes accentuating her natural looks. Her hair, loose waves done with a middle parting, served the ethereal Lake Como aesthetic to the letter.
It’s safe to say that this wasn’t merely a fashion moment, but a masterclass in balancing couture with individuality. Ananya brought a cool, confident energy to the Chanel runway — proving that she’s not just wearing the brand, she’s redefining it.
If elegance ever had a Gen Z twist, this would be it. Whether you’re a fashion rookie or a style enthusiast, Ananya Panday’s Lake Como look is the ultimate inspiration for chic, summer-ready sophistication.
(By Archisha Mazumdar)