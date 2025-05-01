How music subcultures influence fashion and personal style

Every subculture tells a story, and clothes are the pages it’s written on. Punk, for instance, exploded in the ‘70s with snarling guitars and safety pins—not just in ears but holding together tartan and leather like DIY armour. This was anti-establishment style, raw and rebellious, as much a scream as the music itself.

The same narrative threads weave through reggae’s relaxed tailoring and rasta colours, or the psychedelic swirl of acid house’s smiley-faced rave wear. Each movement offers a sartorial shorthand, a way of identifying one another before a word is even spoken. It’s clothing as code, laced with defiance and belonging.