Top it off: Blouses that are stealing the wedding spotlight

As the wedding season unfurls with its vibrant celebrations, one silhouette is emerging as the unexpected showstopper — the statement blouse. No longer just an accessory to the lehenga or saree, the blouse is claiming its place as a sartorial centerpiece. Designers across the board are reimagining this traditional staple with bold structures, intricate craftsmanship, and experimental drama, making it the go-to canvas for festive innovation.
Whether you’re the bride, bridesmaid, or a guest looking to stand out, these contemporary renditions are designed to elevate every moment of celebration.
Here’s a curated edit of the standout labels redefining the blouse in 2025:
For the unapologetically glamorous
Renowned for its mirror-work mastery and opulent finishes, ITRH is setting the tone for maximalist wedding wear. The brand's latest collection is a riot of sparkle and structure — from plunging necklines to heavily encrusted bustiers layered under sheer capes. Each blouse is engineered to dazzle, offering bold silhouettes that command the spotlight.
Where classic elegance meets power dressing
Ridhi Mehra gives the bridal blouse a contemporary edge with dramatic capes, pearl embellishments, scalloped necklines, and power shoulders. Her designs speak to the bride who isn’t afraid to pair tradition with theatrical finesse — blending intricate handwork with fashion-forward cuts for that perfect bridal balance.
A play of colour and craft
Think lemon yellows, sky blues, soft neutrals — Vvani by Vani Vats’ colour-rich, embellished blouses are crafted for the modern traditionalist. From metallic corset styles to full-sleeve vintage cuts detailed with mirrorwork, tassels, and beads, Vvani’s collection offers something striking for every celebration.
Bold cuts, rich hues, and modern femininity
Celebrating eclectic glamour, Charu and Vasundhara pushes the envelope with off-shoulder and one-shoulder styles, deep necklines, and strong, structured tailoring. Saturated jewel tones—wine, emerald, midnight black —pair beautifully with fine sequins, beadwork, and embroidery, creating pieces that are bold yet timeless.
Minimalism meets majestic
For those who prefer understated sophistication, Esha Sethi Thirani offers a lineup of ethereal blouses marked by sheer detailing, glimmering sequins, and metallic threadwork. Her signature aesthetic plays with soft pastels, sultry blacks, and romantic blush tones, perfect for the bride or guest who favours quiet luxury with maximum impact.
High on drama
Abhishek Sharma Studio transforms the classic blouse into a bold, sculptural statement, blurring the lines between fashion and art. The collection channels a futuristic elegance, where sharp tailoring meets fluid drapery in silhouettes that are both commanding and refined. Think corseted bodices, asymmetric hems, and halter necks reimagined with a high-fashion edge. The palette leans into muted metallics, burnished reds, and soft neutrals—tones that let the architectural design take center stage. Instead of heavy embellishments, the drama lies in technique: micro pleating, origami-inspired folds, and layered threadwork that bring texture and movement. These are blouses designed not just to be worn—but to be remembered.