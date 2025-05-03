Top it off: Blouses that are stealing the wedding spotlight

As the wedding season unfurls with its vibrant celebrations, one silhouette is emerging as the unexpected showstopper — the statement blouse. No longer just an accessory to the lehenga or saree, the blouse is claiming its place as a sartorial centerpiece. Designers across the board are reimagining this traditional staple with bold structures, intricate craftsmanship, and experimental drama, making it the go-to canvas for festive innovation.

Whether you’re the bride, bridesmaid, or a guest looking to stand out, these contemporary renditions are designed to elevate every moment of celebration.

Here’s a curated edit of the standout labels redefining the blouse in 2025:

For the unapologetically glamorous