Met Gala 2025: From red carpet to reaction pics, here are five looks that became meme royalty

Since its inception in 1948, the Met Gala has evolved from an intimate midnight dinner at the Waldorf Astoria into the most anticipated night in global fashion at the Met Museum, attracting the eyeballs of fashion enthusiasts and pop culture aficionados from across the globe. People eagerly await for the first Monday of May every year to see the who's who sporting over-the-top and exquisite designs based off of the themes.

Met Gala: Looks that became famous memes

The appearances are larger than life, and the red carpet becomes more than just that— it becomes a platform of performativity (sometimes even 16-minute long ones, thanks to Lady Gaga!)

But for those who may not know their Galliano from their Gaultier, the Met Gala still delivers in one universal language: memes. From jaw-dropping entrances to eyebrow-raising ensembles, some outfits are destined not just for fashion history, but for internet immortality. Here are five Met Gala looks over the years that became meme royalty.