Met Gala 2025 Live Updates: Isha Ambani in Anamika Khanna gives off regal feel; the matching necklace has a story of its own

During the look-reveal photos which have recently surfaced, she wears a black ‘tailored for her’ pant with embellishments running down the side of it. She seems to pair it with a highly detailed white geometric corset and a white cape-style fitted suit with collar, full sleeves and a trail. The cape too has ethnic motifs in gold and cut-work designs in the trail. The entire attire has been painstakingly embroidered for over 20,000 hours and showcases the rich textile of India while adhering to the theme of the Met Gala. All over the corset and cape-suit is work done with semi-precious stones and pearls.

It is interesting to note, how the suit is structured towards the shoulders, which is a significant trait of Black fashion over the years. It has hand-woven cheque-patterns all over.

But what is equally eye-catching is the layered necklace which is reported to be the famous Jamnagar necklace which was featured in the movie Ocean’s 8 and sports several rings in her fingers. She keeps her hair mess-free by making a long plait along with a hair brooch. What completes her look is the white top-hat!