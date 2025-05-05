Met Gala 2025 Live Updates: Mona Patel looks haute in a Thom Browne number

Mona Patel, the Indian-American entrepreneur and philanthropist has finally revealed her look at the 2025 edition. Mona made a splash at the Met Gala 2024 with her mesmerising debut, and definitely lives up to our anticipations and expectations. She stunned in a Thom Browne fit, shrieking what tailoring mean.

Mona Patel in a tailored Thom Browne number

The Indian origin entrepreneur, last year's "Mystery Guest" sported a tailored black suit, white inside with a train that ends somewhat at her heels, black stilletoes, with a blingy corset hugging around her underbust area. The ruffled white shirt and a white bow tie is what was needed in the look. The black hat was the cherry on the top, and a robotic dog, that gets folded into her purse is just the right kind of drama that was needed. The sheer back design was the little sprinkle of femininity in her look, with an embellishment that resembles a kind of thick, hard braid, otherwise as she posted on her Instagram, she is "one of the boys". The robotic dog, Vector, designed by MIT, was named after "Browne's iconic dachshund, Hector, but fully robotic, tuxed-up, diamond leashed, and ready to outshine me at any moment," says Mona. As if the 1000-carat emerald-cut diamond leash wasn't enough, vector was programmed with sensors, customised movement patterns, and just the right amount of sass. The detailing on the hat, as Mona says, is "a little piece of India" with the embroidery and inspiration.