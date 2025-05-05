Met Gala 2025 Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan goes 'maharaja core' in all-black Sabyasachi suit and stack of jewels

At the 2025 Met Gala, Shah Rukh is set to deliver a masterclass in star power and sartorial storytelling, leaving his hotel in New York City in a custom all-black Sabyasachi ensemble that radiated modern maharaja energy. The sharply tailored suit, cut open to reveal a deep V-neck, gave the look a sensual edge. But it was the accessories—oh, the accessories—that took it to a different dimension.
Drenched in jewellery and dripping with symbolism, King Khan wore his signature bravado across his chest—literally. Multiple strands of gold chains, pendants, chokers, and a dramatic ‘K’ necklace (that screamed ‘King’, not ‘Kiran’) created a luxe armour of bling. Add to that a regal tiger sceptre and vintage-tinted sunglasses, and you’ve got a look that fuses Mughal elegance with street swagger.
The black-on-black colour story, offset by the textured lapels and metallic embroidery, added weight to the silhouette without overwhelming it—Sabyasachi’s craftsmanship striking a fine balance between costume and couture. But not everyone was feeling the fashion fever. Social media wasn’t short on side-eye. One user quipped, “Change in the van,” while another dropped the mic with, “Sorry but Bappi Lahiri served more.” Even so, SRK wasn’t dressing for applause—he was dressing like the legend he is. On a night where the theme celebrated tailoring as self-expression, Shah Rukh Khan didn’t whisper. He roared.