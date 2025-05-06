‘F1’ actor Damson Idris arrives at the Met Gala 2025 in a racing suit before revealing a Tommy Hilfiger ensemble

At the 2025 Met Gala, Damson Idris made a dramatic entrance that captivated attendees and paparazzi alike. Arriving as his soon to release film character, a Formula 1 driver, Idris arrived in a full F1 race suit complete with a helmet, sparking initial confusion about his identity. Seconds later, the racing suit was ripped off on the red carpet to reveal as he made a second grand entrance by unveiling a tailored red plaid three-piece suit with the help of two ushers.