‘F1’ actor Damson Idris arrives at the Met Gala 2025 in a racing suit before revealing a Tommy Hilfiger ensemble

Damson Idris's Swarovski-adorned racing helmet was among the most show-stopping headwear at the event
At the 2025 Met Gala, Damson Idris made a dramatic entrance that captivated attendees and paparazzi alike. Arriving as his soon to release film character, a Formula 1 driver, Idris arrived in a full F1 race suit complete with a helmet, sparking initial confusion about his identity. Seconds later, the racing suit was ripped off on the red carpet to reveal as he made a second grand entrance by unveiling a tailored red plaid three-piece suit with the help of two ushers.

Damson Idris makes dramatic entrance at Met Gala 2025

The outfit transformation showcased not only his sense of style but also perfectly embodied the All-American Tommy Hilfiger aesthetic, despite Idris being British. The right side of the jacket featured a panel of square jacquard patterns, intricately woven with gold thread detailing, adding a baroque touch to an otherwise classic tartan.

The 2025 Met Gala's theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' celebrated Black dandyism and menswear, encouraging bold and symbolic fashion choices. Idris's ensemble, blending the sleekness of a racing suit with the elegance of a tailored suit, aligned seamlessly with this theme, highlighting the evolution and versatility of Black men's fashion.

Idris's Swarovski-adorned racing helmet was among the most show-stopping headwear at the event, reflecting his next film and adding a touch of cinematic flair to his ensemble. A distinctive green stone brooch pinned to his breast pocket in yellow gold This exquisite piece, along with a matching necklace with a sculptural, armor-like chain — a nod to protection and futurism.

