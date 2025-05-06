‘F1’ actor Damson Idris arrives at the Met Gala 2025 in a racing suit before revealing a Tommy Hilfiger ensemble

At the 2025 Met Gala, Damson Idris made a dramatic entrance that captivated attendees and paparazzi alike. Arriving as his soon to release film character, a Formula 1 driver, Idris arrived in a full F1 race suit complete with a helmet, sparking initial confusion about his identity. Seconds later, the racing suit was ripped off on the red carpet to reveal as he made a second grand entrance by unveiling a tailored red plaid three-piece suit with the help of two ushers.
The outfit transformation showcased not only his sense of style but also perfectly embodied the All-American Tommy Hilfiger aesthetic, despite Idris being British. The right side of the jacket featured a panel of square jacquard patterns, intricately woven with gold thread detailing, adding a baroque touch to an otherwise classic tartan.
The 2025 Met Gala's theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' celebrated Black dandyism and menswear, encouraging bold and symbolic fashion choices. Idris's ensemble, blending the sleekness of a racing suit with the elegance of a tailored suit, aligned seamlessly with this theme, highlighting the evolution and versatility of Black men's fashion.
Idris's Swarovski-adorned racing helmet was among the most show-stopping headwear at the event, reflecting his next film and adding a touch of cinematic flair to his ensemble. A distinctive green stone brooch pinned to his breast pocket in yellow gold This exquisite piece, along with a matching necklace with a sculptural, armor-like chain — a nod to protection and futurism.