Met Gala 2025 Live Updates: Kamala Harris debuts in black-and-white

Former Vice President Kamala Harris, who has kept a relatively low profile since January when she left office, made a big re-entry onto the national stage at the Met Gala 2025 today, hand in hand with her husband Doug Emhoff.

Kamala Harris' off-white outfit is designed by IB Kamara

For the highly anticipated do, Kamala wore a bespoke off-white outfit, created by creative director IB Kamara. The eye-catching black and white cady silk dress, which was selected for its deep, luxurious texture, included a long scarf, a showy statement sleeve, and a pleated skirt, all well-chosen details complying with the 'Tailored for You' dress code. Doug paired his wife's outfit with a timeless tuxedo by Brunello Cucinelli.

Kamala, with her considered wardrobe selections that echo her past and personality, ranging from campaign trail Converse shoes to her symbolic pearl collars and the iconic Chloé suit worn at the Democratic National Convention, found the Costume Institute's spring show especially evocative.

In an interview to a leading magazine, she praised the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Costume Institute for creating a platform for influential and agenda-setting creativity. She praised the exhibition's presentation of the Black dandy as a symbol of self-determination and resistance, which aligns with her own history of employing clothing to deliver strong messages. This red carpet moment is an important milestone for Harris, marrying high style with her ongoing presence on the cultural and political stage.