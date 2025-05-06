Met Gala 2025 Live Updates: Sabyasachi designs Met Gala 2025 carpet in regal blue

This year, the Met Gala didn’t just roll out a carpet—it unfurled a piece of Indian heritage across Manhattan. In a first for the institution, the 2025 carpet was designed by none other than Sabyasachi Mukherjee, India’s master couturier and global ambassador of handcrafted luxury. The result? A breathtaking canvas of midnight blue strewn with painterly florals, gold detailing, and romantic chaos—part Persian miniature, part Indian palace corridor. Deep sapphire blue underfoot, the textile bloomed with hand-drawn florals, fine embroidery motifs, and the designer’s signature marriage of maximalism and memory.
Created in collaboration with artisans from Sabyasachi’s atelier in Kolkata, the carpet is a love letter to legacy. Sabyasachi, known for making heritage feel haute, pulled references from 18th-century Rajput paintings, the frescoed walls of Shekhawati havelis, and British-Indian hybrid motifs. The overall effect? Sumptuous. Cinematic. Subversive. Equal parts regal and romantic, the design draws from vintage Mughal gardens, old-world wallpapers, and archival textiles—stitched together with contemporary sensibility. It’s not just fabric; it’s storytelling. Look closely, and the whole thing feels less like a carpet, more like a historic durbar floor rolled out for global royalty. The steps—framed with thick hedges of cream and blush flowers—amplify the feel of a royal procession, each celebrity now a maharaja or maharani walking their own gilded path.
For a night themed around tailoring and personal expression, the choice to commission Sabyasachi signals a deeper shift. The carpet did what fashion rarely does anymore—it made a statement without shouting. It proved that opulence can be personal, and beauty, when told through the right lens, can be revolutionary. India didn’t just show up. India designed the path forward.