Met Gala 2025 Live Updates: Sabyasachi designs Met Gala 2025 carpet in regal blue

Created in collaboration with artisans from Sabyasachi’s atelier in Kolkata, the carpet is a love letter to legacy. Sabyasachi, known for making heritage feel haute, pulled references from 18th-century Rajput paintings, the frescoed walls of Shekhawati havelis, and British-Indian hybrid motifs. The overall effect? Sumptuous. Cinematic. Subversive. Equal parts regal and romantic, the design draws from vintage Mughal gardens, old-world wallpapers, and archival textiles—stitched together with contemporary sensibility. It’s not just fabric; it’s storytelling. Look closely, and the whole thing feels less like a carpet, more like a historic durbar floor rolled out for global royalty. The steps—framed with thick hedges of cream and blush flowers—amplify the feel of a royal procession, each celebrity now a maharaja or maharani walking their own gilded path.