Met Gala 2025 Live Updates : Teyana Taylor’s crimson power suit is the best lesson in black dandyism

Teyana’s look wasn’t just clothes — it was coded language. The grey pinstriped three-piece suit, sharpened with a near-floor-length coat and commanding shoulder pads, served as the structural foundation. Over it, a deep oxblood cloak in pleated satin and velvet swept down like a royal decree. The cloak’s hem read ‘Harlem Rose’, a direct reference to her 2018 track Rose in Harlem.

Designed in collaboration with Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter — best known for Black Panther and Coming 2 America — the ensemble channelled Ruth’s costume-making genius: fashion that doesn’t just decorate but declares. The durag hidden beneath a velvet feathered hat, the crimson gloves, cane, and towering platform boots all whispered to eras of resistance and regality — from Zoot Suit swagger to Sunday best sharpness.