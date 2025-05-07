Exploring India’s most iconic fashion markets

Delhi’s Dilli Haat to Shahpur Jat: a tale of two worlds

In the capital city, contrasts come alive. At Dilli Haat, artisans from across the country gather under one roof, offering everything from Bagh-printed dupattas to Kutch mirrorwork bags. It’s a treasure trove for those seeking handlooms and handicrafts, with every stall whispering tales of India’s textile legacy.

Not far off, nestled in South Delhi, Shahpur Jat represents the new wave. This bohemian hub is where independent designers showcase Indo-western silhouettes and contemporary couture. Boutiques here are tucked into crumbling havelis, where old-world charm and modern aesthetics merge effortlessly. Whether you're looking for fusion bridalwear or upcycled saris, Shahpur Jat is quietly redefining Indian street fashion.