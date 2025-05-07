Madonna smokes out the Met Gala 2025 in a white Tom Ford tuxedo

The 65-year-old icon arrived at the 2025 Met Gala in a pristine ivory satin tuxedo by Tom Ford, custom-designed by Haider Ackermann. A crisp white shirt peeked out beneath the impeccably structured blazer, and the trousers were cut with Ford’s usual razor precision—clean lines, soft drape, no fuss. The result was a study in minimalist power dressing, a calculated contrast to the ornate looks dominating the night.

But this was Madonna. Of course, there was a twist.

As she posed on the steps of the Met, flanked by Haider, she coolly lit a cigar. The moment was classic Madge: disruptive, defiant, and dripping with charisma. It wasn’t just an accessory—it was a mic drop.