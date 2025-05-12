Six Met makeup moments that are sure to rule in 2025

“Fashion’s biggest night out”, Met Gala 2025 had a major makeup moment this year and is already rewriting the beauty rules of 2025. This year’s “blue carpet” went above and beyond just couture, exhibiting makeup, hair, manicures and head turning glam looks in all their glory. From bold lips to embellished eyebrows, the night proved makeup’s true prowess in demanding attention and accentuating ensembles.
This year’s Met Gala, set against the striking theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” paid homage to Black style, creativity, and craftsmanship, blending historical reverence with bold, modern artistry. As the Costume Institute’s new exhibition takes centre stage, so do the beauty trends it inspired — trends that are already set to dominate the rest of 2025.
Here's six Met Gala makeup moments that are destined to rule the year ahead.
A nostalgic nod to the 60’s, the white waterline trick seems to be back in the 2025 beauty playbook. By lining the lower waterline with a crisp white pencil, makeup artists create an illusion of bigger, more awake eyes—perfect for both minimal daytime looks and bold, nighttime glam. Whether paired with soft pastels or high-contrast liners, the white waterline adds a clean, striking finish. Stunned by pop stars like Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega at the Met this year, it’s subtle, impactful, and effortlessly cool; a tiny tweak with maximum payoff indeed.
Sydney Sweeney turned towards the “double the line, double the drama” mantra for her Met 2025 makeup look with the classic but dramatic double liner look. This look layers two eyeliners, either stacked above each other on the lid or paired across the upper and lower lash line like Sweeney’s look. From neon over classic black to metallics shadowing matte strokes, this trend offers endless creative combos. It’s bold yet versatile, perfect for turning heads at parties or adding an artistic tinge to your everyday look.
Soft, sultry, and ever-trendy, ombre lips are making a major comeback in 2025. This look plays with depth and dimension by blending darker lip liners with lighter lipsticks or glosses. The secret? Outline your lips with a rich liner, then fill in the centre with a lighter shade or high-shine gloss, blending slightly for that seamless fade. This gives a fuller-looking, juicy lip appearance that pops without being overpowering. From berry to nude combos, the Met carpet saw a lot of ombre lips this year.
The makeup industry keeps pivoting between bronzed and blushed and this year seems to be for the blush-lovers. With heavily flushed cheeks stealing the spotlight this Met, 2025 seems to be the year for plump, glowy fresh faces. The trend is also making its way to eyes and lips. So, get ready for cheeks that pop and radiate warmth this year because the Met definitely approves.
From co-ords to monochrome makeup looks, 2025 is all about colour coordination and looking put together. Celebs like Cardi B, Teyanna Taylor and Sabrina Carpenter were seen donning monochrome looks that paired perfectly with their outfits. This trend involves matching your eyeshadow, eyeliner, and lips to your outfit, creating a seamless, striking appearance. Whether it's neon or neutral this look is perfect for both day and night, making your makeup look elevated with minimal effort.
While last year, bushy, unkempt brows dominated the beauty scene, the 2025 Met witnessed a sharp shift, with brows becoming the main character in makeup looks. This year’s looks promise to embrace well-defined, filled-in arched brows, creating a more polished, sculpted appearance. Lupita Nyong’o even took it a step further with bejewelled arches, adding a touch of glamour and creativity. The Met’s focus on flair and drama brought attention back to the brows as the focal point of a face, highlighting their transformative power in completing bold, statement-making makeup looks.
From flushed cheeks to jewel-encrusted brows, the 2025 Met truly kicked off a year of bold beauty moves, and is a year to play with colour, shape, and flair. The Gala has once again proved that it isn’t just for fashion anymore but is a canvas for creativity of all sorts.
(By Archisha Mazumdar)