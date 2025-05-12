Six Met makeup moments that are sure to rule in 2025

“Fashion’s biggest night out”, Met Gala 2025 had a major makeup moment this year and is already rewriting the beauty rules of 2025. This year’s “blue carpet” went above and beyond just couture, exhibiting makeup, hair, manicures and head turning glam looks in all their glory. From bold lips to embellished eyebrows, the night proved makeup’s true prowess in demanding attention and accentuating ensembles.

Met Gala high makeup moments

This year’s Met Gala, set against the striking theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” paid homage to Black style, creativity, and craftsmanship, blending historical reverence with bold, modern artistry. As the Costume Institute’s new exhibition takes centre stage, so do the beauty trends it inspired — trends that are already set to dominate the rest of 2025.

Here's six Met Gala makeup moments that are destined to rule the year ahead.