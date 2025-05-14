From Odisha to Mallorca: Indian luxury label Boito debuts at Xtant 2025

In a defining moment for Indian conscious fashion, Boito, the Bengaluru-based luxury label known for its reverent approach to craftsmanship, made its international debut at recently concluded XTANT 2025 — an annual gathering of textile visionaries held in Mallorca, Spain.

More than a textile fair, XTANT is a global celebration of fabric as a primal form of storytelling. This year’s edition explores the theme Huaca — an ancient term denoting sacredness — reframing cloth not just as adornment, but as a vessel of memory, ritual and ancestral wisdom. With a focus on women and Indigenous communities as the unsung torchbearers of this legacy, the event aligns perfectly with Boito’s core values.