From Odisha to Mallorca: Indian luxury label Boito debuts at Xtant 2025

For the first time, Indian conscious luxury label Boito will showcase Odisha’s artisan textiles at XTANT 2025 in Spain — a global platform celebrating cloth as memory, ritual and art.
In a defining moment for Indian conscious fashion, Boito, the Bengaluru-based luxury label known for its reverent approach to craftsmanship, made its international debut at recently concluded XTANT 2025 — an annual gathering of textile visionaries held in Mallorca, Spain.

More than a textile fair, XTANT is a global celebration of fabric as a primal form of storytelling. This year’s edition explores the theme Huaca — an ancient term denoting sacredness — reframing cloth not just as adornment, but as a vessel of memory, ritual and ancestral wisdom. With a focus on women and Indigenous communities as the unsung torchbearers of this legacy, the event aligns perfectly with Boito’s core values.

Spotlight on four of Odisha's traditional crafts

Boito’s participation at XTANT marks a historic first: the introduction of Odisha’s diverse textile traditions on an international platform of this scale. With this showcase, Boito isn't just exporting beautiful garments — it is presenting centuries of cultural heritage.

The spotlight was be on four distinct crafts: Ringa - A traditional loincloth worn by Bonda women. Kapdaganda - A vibrant shawl embroidered by the Dongria Kondh tribe. Kotpad - A robust, naturally dyed handloom featuring striking motifs that speak of tribal life and land. Bandha Ikat - The intricate resist-dyeing techniques of Khandua and Sambalpuri, where patterns emerge through an age-old precision of craft.

Words from the founder

Founder Richa Maheshwari's quote beautifully encapsulates the brand's ethos and excitement for this debut: "We’re incredibly honoured to be part of XTANT 2025. As our first international showing, it’s a heartfelt milestone. XTANT’s ethos — of textiles as vessels of memory and meaning — resonates deeply with our own. We’re excited to share the stories behind the Ringa, Kapdaganda, Kotpad and Bandha and to honour the communities who continue these ancestral practices with quiet strength and creativity."

Obeisance to Odisha: Slow fashion label Boito’s first collection, Boito Beginnings, envisages pieces that celebrate the luxury of time
