A guide to eco-conscious fashion choices

Wear the change: buy less, choose better

The most sustainable garment is the one already in your closet. Before buying something new, ask yourself: do I really need this? If the answer is “maybe,” then it’s a “no.” Quality over quantity is the golden rule of conscious dressing. Look for pieces made with durability in mind—natural fabrics like organic cotton, hemp, and linen tend to last longer and have a smaller environmental footprint.

When you do shop, support brands that are transparent about their supply chains and use eco-friendly materials. Certifications like GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard), OEKO-TEX, and Fair Trade are a good place to start. Bonus points if the label says “made locally”—less travel means fewer emissions.