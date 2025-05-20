Archana Kochhar: Every thread carries a story

When one thinks of a beauty pageant, the first image that often comes to mind is the fashion show — an elegant spectacle that captures the attention of audiences across the globe. It’s not just about the models who walk the runway but also about the outfits they wear, which speak volumes about creativity, culture, and craftsmanship.

With the 72nd Miss World being the talk of the town, CE ventured behind the scenes to explore the fashion dimension of the pageant. Outfits, after all, are more than fabric — they are expressions of identity, pride, and artistry. Adding a deeply Indian essence to this global platform is designer Archana Kochhar, who helmed the creation of over 240 outfits for the fashion and talent segments of the event. In an exclusive conversation, she shares her journey, inspirations, and the craftsmanship that brought these ensembles to life.

Tell us about the designs you created for Miss World.

The designs are a heartfelt tribute to India — its heritage, its artistry, and, most importantly, the hands that craft each piece. Every look tells a story rooted in our culture, reimagined in contemporary silhouettes suitable for a global audience.

How many outfits did you design in total?

We created around 240 outfits — each one a celebration of heritage, hard work, and identity.

Miss World contestant in Archana Kochchar creation

What fabrics did you use in these designs?

We worked with handwoven textiles from Telangana — Pochampally Ikkat, Gollabhama sarees, Narayanpet sarees, luxurious brocades, and Mulberry Silk sarees woven with real gold. Each fabric is steeped in history and tradition, representing generations of craftsmanship.

Could you share details about the craftsmanship of each outfit?

Each outfit was meticulously handcrafted with intricate ariwork and zardozi embroidery. We incorporated traditional motifs, pearls, and the grandeur of Indian jewellery into the design. But the real magic lies in the detailing — every thread carries a story.

You’ve maintained a strong Indian aesthetic across the outfits. What was the concept behind this?

The core idea was to stay rooted in India while celebrating each contestant’s individuality. I wanted every woman to feel like she was wearing a piece of history — something created by women, for women. These outfits stand for culture, pride, and global sisterhood.

How long did it take to complete this massive project?

We had just one month to make this dream a reality. My team and I worked round the clock — from weaving to embroidery to final fittings. The dedication and passion of our artisans were incredible. Their commitment truly brought the collection to life.

When will these outfits be showcased?

They will be revealed during key moments at the Miss World Festival, including the Top Model Round and the Finale.

Miss World contestant in Archana Kochchar creation

What colour palette did you choose for these designs?

We went with vibrant jewel tones — emeralds, rubies, golds — colours that symbolise strength, festivity, and royalty. These hues capture the richness of Indian culture and spirit.

How challenging was the entire experience?

It was intense but profoundly fulfilling. Coordinating with weaving clusters in Telangana and translating traditional textiles into high-fashion ensembles came with its challenges. But the vision behind it made every hurdle worth overcoming.

Was it interesting interacting with the contestants during the design process?

Absolutely. The contestants were curious, respectful, and genuinely moved by the craftsmanship. Seeing them connect with the artistry reminded me of the powerful role fashion can play as a cultural bridge.

What has this experience meant to you personally and professionally?

It’s been an honour beyond words. To represent India’s textile legacy and the incredible women artisans behind it on a stage like Miss World is a moment of immense pride. This was more than a design project — it was about giving voice to generations of skill, resilience, and silent stories woven into every thread.

Story by Shreya Veronica