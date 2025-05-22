How different prints on garments create optical illusions

Stripes are one of the most classic examples. Vertical stripes tend to elongate the body, making the wearer appear taller and slimmer. This is due to the brain interpreting the up-and-down motion of the lines as an extension of height. Conversely, horizontal stripes can sometimes make a figure appear broader—though this perception can vary depending on spacing, thickness, and colour contrast. Notably, some studies have challenged this assumption, showing that certain horizontal stripes can actually create a slimming effect if well-placed.

Strategic placement of prints can dramatically alter perception. Garments with darker side panels and lighter central sections can create the illusion of a narrower waist, a technique often used in bodycon dresses. Similarly, diagonal patterns can give the illusion of movement, guiding the eye across the body in a dynamic way. Chevron and zigzag prints add energy to a look and can either elongate or broaden, depending on their direction and width.