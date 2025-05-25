Cannes 2025: ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ actress Nehha Pendse stuns in black gown at Chopard event

In a stunning blend of Indian television and global cinema, actress Nehha Pendse made a remarkable red carpet debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. Best known for her roles in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and May I Come In Madam?, Nehha Pendse stepped into the international limelight not just as an actress, but as a fashion icon with a mission.
Invited by the luxury jewellery brand Chopard, Neha Pendse dazzled in a breathtaking black ensemble designed by Rudraksha Trivedi and Dvivedi. The gown featured a draped ribbon-shaped neckline in a metallic silver tone that beautifully contrasted the black bodice. The design gracefully transitioned into a figure-hugging skirt, flaring out into a fishtail hemline — a silhouette that screamed old-school glamour with modern precision.
“Since it was Chopard, I wanted to wear something that felt unapologetically glamorous, a look with an open neckline, a fitted silhouette, and that unmistakable air of Old Hollywood. This black dress just did it all.It made me feel powerful yet feminine, classic yet current. For me, fashion is about feeling a sense of ownership, and when the elegance of a timeless look meets the confidence of modern femininity, that’s where the magic really happens. I wanted this look to be both a celebration of iconic style and a reflection of my own evolution,” she was quoted as saying.
For Nehha, this moment was about more than just fashion. This was her first appearance at Cannes, and she fully embraced the experience. “Being at Cannes is surreal...Walking the red carpet in this moment feels like a celebration not just of fashion and film, but of individuality, growth, and global storytelling. For someone who has navigated television, regional cinema, and independent projects, this moment feels like a beautiful validation of every chapter so far and a reminder that the journey is still unfolding,” she said in an interview.
From a child artiste to a TV star and now a Cannes attendee, Nehha Pendse’s journey is one of growth, determination, and elegance—proof that stars from the small screen can shine brightly on the world’s grandest stages.