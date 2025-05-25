Cannes 2025: ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ actress Nehha Pendse stuns in black gown at Chopard event

For Nehha, this moment was about more than just fashion. This was her first appearance at Cannes, and she fully embraced the experience. “Being at Cannes is surreal...Walking the red carpet in this moment feels like a celebration not just of fashion and film, but of individuality, growth, and global storytelling. For someone who has navigated television, regional cinema, and independent projects, this moment feels like a beautiful validation of every chapter so far and a reminder that the journey is still unfolding,” she said in an interview.

From a child artiste to a TV star and now a Cannes attendee, Nehha Pendse’s journey is one of growth, determination, and elegance—proof that stars from the small screen can shine brightly on the world’s grandest stages.