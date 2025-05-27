Celebrate summer with Triptii Dimri

Celebrated for her captivating on-screen presence and impeccable fashion sense, actress Triptii Dimri is not only in the news for replacing Deepika Padukone in Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, but also for continuing her elegant journey with label Forever New. As the brand unveils the latest wave of its Summer ’25 collection, Triptii Dimri embodies the spirit of the season with poise and charm. Titled The Summer Odyssey, the collection radiates vibrant sophistication, featuring statement prints, refined silhouettes, and consciously crafted fabrics — perfectly tailored for the modern woman who values both grace and versatility. In an exclusive conversation with CE, Triptii shares insights on fashion, her creative inputs, cherished memories of growing up in Hyderabad, and much more.

Excerpts

What drew you to collaborate with Forever New as their brand ambassador?

Forever New felt like an intuitive partnership. I’ve always admired brands that celebrate femininity in a way that feels empowering rather than performative. What stood out about Forever New was their commitment to timeless design and effortless elegance. It’s something that resonates with my personal style and values. It’s not just about how you look, but how you feel in the clothes. That quiet confidence is what I strive for both on and off screen.

What has been your favourite look or collection from Forever New so far?

The Summer ’25 collection, which we’ve just unveiled, is truly special. There’s a sense of easy grace and movement in every piece, like you’ve stepped into a sun-drenched day in the Mediterranean. I particularly love the ‘Tropea Postcard’ and ‘Limone Floral’ prints. They feel nostalgic and fresh at the same time. The linen co-ords and rosette-accented dresses are standout pieces I find myself gravitating towards, whether it’s for brunch with friends or a quiet holiday escape.

Favourite memory of Hyderabad?

Hyderabad has such an old-soul charm. One of my fondest memories is of celebrating Independence Day as a child in my colony. My father would organise community events with themes and games for all age-groups. These brought about a sense of ‘togetherness’. The food, of course, is unforgettable. Such fond moments of joy from my childhood in Hyderabad still bring a smile to my face.

How would you describe your everyday style in three words?

Effortless. Feminine. Comfortable.

Do you follow trends or prefer timeless pieces?

I lean towards timeless pieces. Trends are fun, but I always ask myself: ‘Will I still wear this in five years?’ If the answer is no, I usually pass. I believe fashion should evolve with you and represent the authentic ‘you’.

What’s your go-to outfit for a red carpet event and a casual day out?

For red carpets, I love structured elegance. Something with clean lines, like a tailored gown or a statement bodycon dress. For a casual day out, it’s usually wide-legged trousers, a breezy blouse, and maybe a linen blazer. I always add one small statement, either bold earrings or a classic handbag.

Who are your fashion icons or biggest style inspirations?

In today’s world, I find inspiration by blending the classic styles from the likes of Audrey Hepburn and Meena Kumari, with modernity and edginess from the likes of Dua Lipa. Their choices feel both bold and thoughtful. Adding a statement piece to classic timeless fits is another way I’ve found to express my personal taste in the most effortless way.

How do you stay grounded in an industry so focused on appearance?

I stay grounded by surrounding myself with my family and close friends, who always keep me rooted in reality. Fame can be fleeting, but the relationships you build and the values you hold on to are what matter most. Staying close to my family and friends, spending time in nature, and disconnecting from social media when needed — all of it helps me recalibrate.

How do you think fashion can empower women in their everyday lives?

Fashion, when done right, allows you to own your space without saying a word. Whether you’re dressing for a meeting, a date, or just a walk in the park, if what you’re wearing makes you feel confident and comfortable at the same time, that’s powerful.

Future plans.

I’m exploring stories that challenge me emotionally and mentally, roles that stretch the understanding of societal norms and human experience. I’d love to delve into historical dramas or thrillers. At the same time, I’m nurturing my love for quieter moments. But for now, I’m taking each day as it comes, with a heart full of curiosity.

Story by Reshmi Chakravorty