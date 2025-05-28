The world of cotton: How and why different types became popular in India

India is home to several types of cotton, each with its own appeal. Desi cotton, also known as indigenous cotton, has been grown for centuries in India’s dry regions. It is naturally pest-resistant and well-suited to Indian climates, making it a sustainable and hardy option for farmers. Though its fibers are shorter and coarser, desi cotton is commonly used in handloom fabrics, khadi garments, and traditional wear. Its popularity has seen a resurgence due to the growing interest in eco-friendly, local textiles.

Shankar-6, a hybrid variety grown mainly in Gujarat, is one of the most widely cultivated cotton types in India today. Known for its relatively long staple length and quality fiber, it is used in mass-market textiles and widely exported. Its consistency and affordability make it a staple for everyday clothing, from shirts to sarees.